Teyana Taylor is casually adding Oscar nominee to her stardom resume. That's because singing, dancing, acting, and directing — aren't enough. Tey is breaking down the nom—and her secret in using fashion to become cinema royalty.

Awards season is underway…

Teyana Taylor’s role in ‘One Battle After Another’ snagged her an Academy Award nomination, and she’s feeling…

Teyana Taylor, actress/singer: “Oh my god, my stomach is in my booty. [Laughter] I am so nervous. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe. You know what I’m talking about when that stomach is just throwing up gang signs. It’s just —it’s a lot happening. But I’m excited, you know. I’m really, really excited.”

It’s the first nom for the singer-turned-actress, and she’s using her love of fashion to dive deep into her characters.

Teyana Taylor: “It’s a lot of layers that come with any human being, but definitely a complex person. So, coming into Perfidia, I saw that she was an even more complex character. I identified her layers, and then I color coordinated those layers.”

Teyana Taylor: “If I feel like, ‘OK, I’m in a moment of feeling vulnerable,’ maybe that color is pink. So now that moment is highlighted in pink. That expression or that feeling is highlighted in pink. If I’m feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color coordinate her emotions so she can go in and out of those layers.”

Teyana recently used her acting method with A-list celebs like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the action thriller — “The Rip.”

But working with Leonardo DiCaprio in her Oscar-worthy role was next level.

Teyana Taylor: “Oh my god. Honestly, it was a master class. It was a super master class. And honestly, I consider myself SpongeBob SquarePants. I’m soaking everything up. He’s been a great mentor and I just really admire his leadership, you know, because he’s a legend. He’s an icon. So, I’m really honored that I get to share scenes with him.”

