“The Masked Singer” crowned a winner Wednesday night. After several weeks of grueling competition, the final mask finally came off.

So, who walked away with the Golden Mask trophy? You’re about to find out. Take a look.

Nick Cannon: “The winner of this season’s Golden Mask trophy is … superstar actress, R&B artist Teyana Taylor!”

Teyana Taylor: “It feels so good to win this, and it’s crazy, ’cause I was so passionate from day one, and I think it’s because of my journey in music and me being skeptical about should I do it or not, but I was like, ‘This would be something where I could just sing, without politics and judgment. It was such an emotional journey for me. I wanted to win. Every single round, I would have the jitters.”

Ken Jeong: “The passion and determination that you’ve shown this season, it just shows all of us how much you want to be here.”

Teyana Taylor: “I sang my heart out, and I sang it through, and I stayed passionate. I love Firefly. She got her [expletive] with her, but she just brings out this confidence and sex appeal. It was, like, a strong woman who could light up a room. I was already backstage trying to figure out how am I going to create Firefly on a comic book, ’cause she needs one.”

Teyana Taylor: “‘The Masked Singer’ is technically my last bow. This is officially the last rose petal.”

