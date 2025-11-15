All you would-be golfers out there, listen up. Are you tired of smacking your balls all over the course, not knowing exactly where they’re going? Deco knows a spot in Broward that’ll help you work out your kinks on the links.

Doesn’t every golfer dream of being a champ? At Strokes N Drivers, inside Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Marketplace, you can work on every facet of your game.

There’s no place like it.

Mike Reichman: “Strokes N Drivers is the first of its kind golf simulator business inside of a food hall here in South Florida.”

Here’s how a golf simulator works.

Mike Reichman: “You’re basically hitting into an enclosure with like an HD projection screen that catches the ball flight, and as you continuously play, you improve your game.”

Golf-heads, take note. This place offers you a chance to test your skills at legendary links around the globe.

Mike Reichman: “These are created by developers who scan the courses. So you could play Pebble Beach, you could play Sawgrass. So it’s everything from the actual PGA-style courses to the old-style courses in the UK and in Ireland.”

You’ll be amazed at the level of technology involved in these simulators.

Mike Reichman: “So they run off super gaming computers. The types of computers that you would play high-end video games on.”

You’re swinging indoors, but you’ll feel like you’re playing in front of the gallery.

Mike Reichman: “The courses are extremely realistic from the water to the sand to the rough to the putting, which is probably the hardest part on a simulator.”

There’s definitely a respect for tradition here. Then again, you can tee off in some very interesting locations.

Mike Reichman: “You could play created games that are like in a Star Wars world. There are other ones like Jurassic Park.”

Strokes N Drivers works for golfers and non-golfers. A good time is guaranteed for all.

Guest: “I love it. I really love it. With the simulators here, the drinks and everything. Here with friends, it’s really cool.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Strokes N Drivers Indoor Golf

115 NW 6th St

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311-7443

Website



