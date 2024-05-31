Well, tequila might not be the answer, but it’s worth a shot. We’re getting a taste of Mexico in Miami Ironside, and it’s happening this Friday starting at 6 p.m.

This isn’t your ordinary event; this one has a lot of samples … and who doesn’t love samples?

Arte Agave is a unique celebration of fine agave spirits and art.

Walter Easterbrook, founder of Arte Agave: “Me being a bartender, understanding how tequila mezcal was made, I wanted to give these amazing products and these amazing peoples more of a voice, and that’s why we created Arte Agave.”

From cocktails, to beers, to Mexican munchies, it’s time to sit back, relax and dive into the vibrant spirit of South Florida.

Walter Easterbrook: “Our goal is to, not just show consumers how tequila mezcal is made, but how do we get our local community — the people from the Latin community, people from Mexico — to showcase who they are?”

Which means many will be immersing themselves into a tequila lover’s paradise.

Walter Easterbrook: “Well, one, you know, come sober. A lot of people go, ‘Let’s go have a party,’ but just a reminder, if you count them all up, there’s 125 varieties of tequila mezcal.”

The electrifying festival is a place where celebration and art collide.

And local artist Nopeking can’t wait to show off his talents.

Nopeking: “I’m going to be creating a wooden cutout that allows customers and clients to interact with them. It’s going to also allow them to use filters and demonstrate a new element to art.”

Now, we all know there’s no party without the tunes. That’s going to be brought in by DJ Palina La Diva. She’s gonna be dropping those beats all night.

DJ Palina La Diva: “We’re gonna have a really nice, like, Latin flavor there. I am so excited to play this festival, just because I feel like there’s a lot of cultures coming together, through the tequila and the food, with the music, it brings us all together. I always say that music is the language that the whole world speaks.”

This is more than just learning about all sorts of tequila. It’s about coming together and having a fiesta.

Walter Easterbrook: “If you’re a connoisseur, you’re gonna have a good time. If you’re someone who’s like, ‘I just like margaritas,’ you’re going to enjoy it as well.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Arte Agave

Friday, May 30

Miami Ironside

7610 Northeast 4th Court

Miami, FL 33138

arteagave.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.