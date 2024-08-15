When you’ve accomplished a personal milestone, you’re allowed to throw a party for yourself. That’s exactly what the folks at Fort Lauderdale’s Temple Street Eatery are doing this weekend.

They’re celebrating a decade of turning out some of Broward County’s best Asian-American comfort food … and they are ready to let it rip.

Elvis Presley (singing): “Rock-a-hula baby, rock-a-hula baby.”

You’re gonna rock out Hawaiian-style at Temple Street Eatery’s 10th anniversary celebration, Saturday.

Diego Ng: “So the restaurant is turning 10. We’re going to be doing an amazing Hawaiian-themed luau, celebrating with our local community. We’re gonna turn into a big block party, it’s free for everybody, and it’s gonna start from 5 o’clock until 11 o’clock.”

Ten years is a long time in the restaurant business. It wasn’t some secret formula that kept the eatery thriving.

Diego Ng: “A little bit of our charm, but definitely what we always wanted to do is to give back to our community. We really wanted to be that mom-and-pop restaurant that people feel comfortable and offer a nice hospitality.”

Business as usual is being put on hold for the evening.

Diego Ng: “So for our luau, it’s gonna be a different set-up than our usual, the à la carte menu is gonna go.”

They’re offering some authentic Hawaiian grub for the big night. Delish!

Diego Ng: “That is gonna be from salmon poke, Kalua pulled pork, we’re gonna be doing some chicken teriyaki. The way that we’re gonna be doing it is a set-up kinda like, if you were to go to Hawaii and you have a plated lunch.”

There’ll be Chino Latino-style arepas to check out, as well as lots of boba tea to keep your thirst in check.

Choosing to go Polynesian does bring a lot of different flavors to the party.

Diego Ng: “I think Polynesian has the most AAPI community, where you really see an influx of food from Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam, Philippines. It’s a meld of that type of stuff.”

This party in the parking lot takes the idea of dinner and a show and turns it into something super-charged.

Diego Ng: “We’re gonna be traveling all throughout the Polynesian islands through dance and also, like, fire dances and then our food, and it’s just gonna be a complete, like a celebration of life, which is 10 years, which is what we can celebrate a lot.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Temple Street Eatery
416 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-701-0976
templestreeteatery.com

