Body hair, pimples, your first crush these are all teenage problems.

But throw in giant tentacles in the mix and you get the movie “Ruby Gillman, teenage Kraken”.

And she exists to protect us from evil mermaids.

Jane Fonda as Grandmamah: “The women in our family have the mighty power to turn into Giant Kraken. Ah, what now? Ruby, you’re a princess.”

Ruby Gillman is far from basic.

Lana Condorl as Ruby Gillman: “I think I’m having a panic attack.”

Because she’s heir to.

Lana Condorl: “The kingdom, in the ocean, which is crazy! Like the ocean’s huge, it’s a big reign. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is one of very much a coming-of-age story. Very much about a young woman stepping into her power.”

Toni Collette as Agatha Gillman: “You think it was easy to start over? To risk everything?”

For Ruby’s mom, Agatha, played by Toni Collette keeping her royalness was a struggle.

Toni Collette as Agatha Gillman:”Our family is kind of living undercover. We’re living as humans. We’re assuming the human form. But actually, we come from somewhere very different.”

Jane Fonda as Grandmamah: “You see in real life. Krakens are noble protectors.”

And you always listen to Grandmamah aka Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda: “From the moment you lay your eyes on Grandmamah you know she’s a force to be reckoned with. And I never thought in my wildest imagination I’d be playing a Kraken. I’m very proud to be playing a Kraken.”

Annie Murphy as Chelsea Van Der Zee: “In that moment, I remembered what my mother always told me, I am gorgeous. Yaaas queen!”

But don’t be fooled by her mesmerizing mermaid looks.

Annie Murphy: “I think Chelsea is a bit much. However, she is also very fabulous. What I loved most about playing Chelsea was that I got to be really evil. Like truly truly cruel.”

Jaboukie Young-White as Connor: “Ah, we’re still on for our tutoring sessh later, right?”

But what is really cruel? teenage love.

Jaboukie Young-White: “It’s just difficult for anybody to be cool, calm, and collected when you’re experiencing those huge emotions for the first time. With Connor, she can kind of relax a little bit. And Connor is just kind of sweet and there for the ride. And quadratic equations and formulas and stuff, which is also what I kind of love about Connor because even doing these sessions I was learning like I’m still not fully sure what a quadratic equation is.”

Lana Condorl as Ruby Gillman: “Anything for my alge-bae.”

Jaboukie Young-White as Conno: What now?”

Lana Condorl as Ruby Gillman: “I mean bro. Alge-bro. Like you’re my brother. Like you’re my math brother.”

Jaboukie Young-White as Connor: “You know I think I like the first one better.”

Teenage Kraken hits the theatres on June 30.

