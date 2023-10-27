The one thing we love about Thursday nights? We’re one step closer to the weekend, and it’s time to say goodbye to another Masked Singer … but not before revealing the character’s alter ego for Harry Potter night.

Jenny McCarthy: “I can’t stand it! Who is it?”

Nick Cannon: “Star and heartthrob, Mr. Tyler Posey!”

“The Masked Singer” saw another star get unmasked. This time it was “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey, who was revealed as the Hawk.

Tyler Posey: “I’m super proud of how I played it all out and how I performed. And I had a great time, but I felt like I was robbed.”

Tyler Posey (as Hawk, singing): “I tried before to tell her that the feelings I have for her in my heart.”

Forget the unmasking. Tyler still says the chance to win the Golden Mask was totally worth it.

Tyler Posey: “You’re performing in front of all these people, in a costume. No one knows who you are. You’re on stage with probably, like, some of the biggest celebrities in the world, and so, everything about it is just like this really special, magical thing.”

Tyler Posey (as Hawk, singing): “Every little thing she does just turns me on.”

As for his feelings about his costume…

Tyler Posey: “I see myself as this sort of like leader role, and I feel like the Hawk is very much a heroic leader. It felt good, it felt like a good match.”

Tyler Posey (singing): “I don’t know what to make of this.”

Tyler even released a full-length album back in May called “Unravel.”

Tyler Posey: “I’d never done a full-length album. It was always little EPs, and so, I wanted to kind of showcase all of my influences on this album.”

As for his future performances, Tyler plans to go out on tour alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Phem.

Tyler Posey: “We want to do a co-headlining tour, hopefully doing it in March. We’re still planning it.”

Tyler Posey (to “Masked Singer” judges): “It means a lot coming from you guys. It really does. Thank you so much.”

