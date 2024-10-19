What do you say, people? Let’s shake it off!

There’s no bad blood here, but don’t blame me. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken over Hard Rock Stadium. Alex “Music Man” Miranda is representing Deco at the mega event.

Y’all, we did it. Taylor Swift, she’s gonna be here, not quite yet. Gracie Abrams is opening for her! Fun fact, she is the daughter of the filmmaker J.J. Abrams — singer-songwriter, Grammy nominated. The Swifties are loving her inside.

Of course, Taylor comes up right after and we’re feeling a bit of a drizzle, but something tells me these diehard fans aren’t going to mind.

Night One.

Fans: “We love you, Taylor.”

The living legend herself, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift (on stage): “Does anyone here know the lyrics to this bridge?”

Kicking off the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour with us.

Fan: “I’m like, so excited. I, like, can’t even explain it.”

And her cat, Olivia Benson.

Taylor posted this reel on Instagram, Friday morning, with the caption, “Back in the office” — except this time, it’s in Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Alex Miranda: “Give me the pre-show before the show.”

Fans (singing): “Who’s afraid of little, old me? You should be.”

Show opener Gracie Abrams posted this throwback on X. “Missed us. Taylor, see you tonight,” read the post.

Fan: “Nervous.”

Fan: “I’m nervous as well.”

Fan: “Super excited.”

Alex Miranda: “What are you guys nervous about?”

Fan: “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Fan: “Do you want a bracelet?”

Alex Miranda: “Yes, this would be my third. Karma, karma. Yeah, let’s do it.”

Fan: “Folks will come to the concert with a whole bunch of friendship bracelets, kind of Taylor-related, that they’ll swap. The Miami local probably appreciated Florida in Dolphins colors, a lot more than I would.”

Alex Miranda: “Would you?”

Fan: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so we’re trading it. So you’re getting my karma.”

And Friday, fans are finally feeling the fantasy.

Alex Miranda: “Loving the outfits. Tell me about the era that you’re referencing.”

Fan: “I am referencing ‘Speak Now,’ ‘Midnights’ today.”

Fan: “I’m going for ‘Reputation.’ I want, sorry, I’m gonna show a little leg, but I want the reputation to come back. We have our little snake.”

Fan: “This is ‘Rev.’ I’m a ‘Rev’ girlie.”

Alex Miranda: “Me too. See the black? Yeah, that’s what I do. What are you doing?”

Fan: “‘Lover.'”

Alex Miranda: “And how about you?”

Fan: “‘Midnights.'”

Fan: “To the ‘Reputation’ era.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, because you got the snake on the back. I saw that. Come on, let’s show it. “

And chart-topping hit…

Fans (singing): “Red lip, classic thing that you like, and when we go crashing down, we come back every time. We never go out of style.”

And hopefully more.

Fan: “I want her to announce ‘Rep: Taylor’s Version,’ that’s why I’m representing. Like ‘Forever & Always’ is my favorite album.”

The superstar, who has sold well over 100 million albums, is rocking the rock for two more nights, closing off her back-to-back SoFlo shows Sunday.

Fan: “I grew up with her. Now my kids are growing up with her. This is insane, and it’s just amazing for us to be able to connect with her songs.”

I think I figured out how to get that elusive free Taylor Swift ticket. It’s to become a TV news reporter, and then you can stand right outside the concert and get it all at no charge.

