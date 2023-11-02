SoFlo foodies are ecstatic when Miami Spice rolls around … and really sad to see it go. It’s hard to say goodbye to one of the best dining deals in town.

Good news! One South Beach restaurant thinks Spice is so nice, they’re keeping it around for a little longer.

Sérêvène, the French-Japanese fusion eatery in the Hotel Greystone, just can’t let go of Miami Spice.

Cullen Santos: “We’re extending the opportunity for more locals and new diners to come and visit and experience our cuisine.”

Extending the $60 meal deal through November was a no-brainer for the restaurant. They knew they had something worth repeating.

Cullen Santos: “Given that the reviews that we had, the interaction with our guests at the tables, a lot of, like I said, the locals that came here, their expression overall saying that they really enjoyed the experience.”

This is a perfect opportunity to feast on the foods of award-winning Chef Pawan Pinisetti, or, as he’s known by the staff. Chef P.

You can taste Chef P’s vision in every bite.

Cullen Santos: “And this goes around Chef P’s cuisine, which is simplicity done right. It’s very inticate, but yet fun.”

Intricate simplicity. That pretty much describes your choices that are going to come out of the kitchen, starting with the green pea bisque cappuccino.

Cullen Santos: “Which we’ll warm up, put into a rocks glass, and we’ll put a scoop of minted peas in there, which is a blend of peas, mint, onions.”

That’s topped with a light Alfredo sauce.

Once you’ve downed that, you can dig into an old favorite: beef tartare.

Cullen Santos: “But it’s our take on beef tartare.”

It’s made tableside with chives, red onion, caper berries and garlic aioli.

Or you can go for a forkful of roasted cauliflower in green curry sauce.

What comes next — well, that’s going to knock you out.

Cullen Santos: “Then we’ll do the lobster uni Alfredo: bucatini pasta cooked al dente with butter-poached lobster claw and knuckle meat.”

With a crown of black caviar and sitting in a lake of light Alfredo sauce, it’s heaven on a plate.

The ending of your evening is sweet: foie crème brûlée, fired up to perfection.

Sérêvène’s Miami Spice deal is the tastiest bargain around.

Andrea: “Everything, really, was put together really well. There’s a lot of flavors and things that I wouldn’t naturally expect to go together, and somehow it worked.”

Chelsea Baum: “I think it’s amazing that you’re able to do a date night and do Miami Spice, and I’m so excited that they decided to continue to do it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-636-6440

serevenemiami.com

