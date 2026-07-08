Full disclosure: this story may cause severe cravings. “Taste the Gables” is back — and serving up a feast. From fine dining to a neighborhood gem — this year’s lineup has something for everyone. Forks up!

For 100 years, Coral Gables has been satisfying SoFlo’s taste buds.

Belkys Perez: “I believe that we’re known for being an international city, for having a diverse cuisine so we wanted to showcase what we already have in the city.”

In it’s fourth year, “Taste the Gables'” foodie program will feature three-course meals at different spots of the city.

Belkys Perez: “We’ve got north Gables, central Gables and south Gables, and so that helped us break it up into sections. We’re at 75 restaurants this year so we’re really excited. Fifth year we’ve got to hit at least 100.”

At Beauty & the Butcher, they definitely have the meat factor.

Jeremy Kermisch: “A lot of people know us for our dry aged steaks, our tomahawks and other meats that we offer. And this one, we have a way of showcasing some of our more delicate items, more of the beauty items.”

Their prix fixe lunch menu includes the delicate Hamachi Crudo and Beef Tartare* to start. But for big plates…

Jeremy Kermisch: “It’s a steakhouse but we have a lot of different offerings as well. We have salmon, Cacio E Pepe, a lot of seafood options as well.”

A lemon blueberry cheesecake is an option for a sweet ending.

Dinner time at this neighborhood spot just feels right.

Pedro Mederos: “It’s Kojin but being from a Latin background, you can definitely call it Kojin, it’s fine. We kind of take inspiration from everywhere, just a lot of Asian cuisine, mostly Japanese when it comes to technique and taste but I can’t ignore my Hispanic upbringing or my French training.”

Their $50 menu is full of top notch selections all the way down to dessert.

Pedro Mederos: “You can choose from crudo, our house made milk bread, which actually gets toasted over the grill. We have chicharron, which are a classic. We have Hamachi Kama, which is really fun to see in a menu. Normally that’s a cut of fish that’s reserved for the chef. There’s also a short rib add-on that you could do but I would argue that the half chicken is the way to go. It kind of sets the standards for chicken in restaurants, I believe.”

And the most popular?

Pedro Mederos: “The Chawanmushi is the most popular, that thing is back by popular demand. I took it out the menu for about six months and then there were riots. It’s a good time, so that’s why people should come here — it’s that laidback hospitality that’s really welcoming and comforting with just very well executed food.”

These tasty Gables deals last until the end of July.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

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