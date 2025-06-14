If your taste buds are feeling a little bored, not to worry. Coral Gables is cooking up something special.

It’s called Taste the Gables, and it’s your all access pass to some of the best bites in the city. Deco caught up with two of the city’s finest eateries to savor the delicious deets.

Got a taste for good cooking? Bring your appetite to Taste the Gables.

Belkys Perez: “Taste the Gables is basically Coral Gables Restaurant Month.”

It’s the one time you get to chow down at really special restaurants.

Belkys Perez: “It really is an opportunity for people who want to go back to their favorite restaurant, or haven’t tried a restaurant, to really enjoy and explore what Coral Gables has to offer.”

Starting July 1st, more than 70 restaurants across the city will be offering special prix fixe menus at discounted prices.

If you’re craving something cool and intimate, Michelin star restaurant SHINGO wants you to take a seat.

Kenzie Motai: “SHINGO is a 14-seat omakase restaurant in the heart of Coral Gables.”

Every seat gets a front-row view to the unforgettable chef-led experience.

Kenzie Motai: “Omakase means chef’s choice, or I’ll leave it up to you.”

We’re talking 14 to 16 meticulously crafted courses.

Kenzie Motai: “The first dish is going to be an oyster topped with ponzu mignonette, with a smoke salmon topped with Osetra caviar.”

Diner 1: “Mmm. soo good.”

Kenzie Motai: “The second dish is going to be two different types of nigiri using wild line caught bluefin tuna.”

A meal this tasty usually costs around $275 per person, but now you can get it for $180.

Kenzie Motai: “We really want to be accessible in terms of price point.”

Another stop on this flavor tour is a hidden gem called Arcano.

Kosme Sanchez: “It’s a Latin modern restaurant where we kind of focus on, like, soul food presented in a modern way.”

He’s not kidding when he says modern. Even their ceviche gets a remix.

Kosme Sanchez: “We did a little twist on the leche de tigre, which is kind of a classic ingredient in ceviche. We added strawberry to it, which is a super, super unique touch to it.”

For your entrée, you have to try the duck.

Kosme Sanchez: “Pato con mole which is kind of our rendition on classic duck breast. Here we took it and gave it that Latin twist. added the mole to it — mole is like a chocolate sauce — and then we added the corn purée and a perfectly seared duck breast.”

Diner 2: “It is really a great opportunity to sample and see if you like that place, and you want to become a regular.”

To find the long list of restaurants participating in ‘taste the gables, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

SHINGO

112 Alhambra Circle

Coral Gables, FL 33134

shingomiami.com

Arcano Miami

259 Giralda Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-530-8332

arcanomiami.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.