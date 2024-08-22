Do you like beer? Chances are, the answer’s yes. Well, now’s your chance to taste the best beers from around the world at a SoFlo festival, thanks to a man who is passionate about his pilsner and loves his lager.

Beerheads, your dream has come true. The Lumberjack Day Beer Festival is coming to Dania Beach on Sept. 7, and it’s a big one.

Corey Artanis: “This is the most international breweries under one roof in the state of Florida at one time.”

The festival is the brainchild of Corey Artanis, the man behind 3 Sons Brewery.

Corey Atanis: “We have 50 breweries coming to pour their beers, and these breweries are coming in from all over the world, and then I have some of the best American breweries coming out from all over California, Chicago, New York, you name it.”

Corey has firsthand knowledge of all these beers and breweries.

Corey Atanis: “I’ve either visited them before in their home country or tried their beer at another international beer festival out of the country, and I said, ‘Hey, you wanna come to South Florida in September and hang out and pour your beer?’ And everyone was super excited.”

You won’t find any of these brands in the imported beer section of the supermarket.

Corey Atanis: “You literally have to fly to Italy or fly to Poland or fly to, you know, Ireland to try these people’s beers. A lot of it don’t leave their city, let alone their country.”

You can check out some other great stuff, too, as you walk around with your cup in hand.

Corey Atanis: “We’ve got two tattoo artists that are going to be doing flash tattoos, an amazing food truck, Mexican-style tacos food truck. We have two pop-ups, one’s gonna be a barbecue and smash burgers and hot dogs as well.”

Beer and food. What’s missing in this picture? Oh, yeah — music! Don’t worry, they’ve got you covered.

Corey Atanis: “So we’re gonna have some old-school hip-hop, a DJ spinning hip-hop, classic hip-hop, and then an MC doing live emceeing.”

There’s also an axe-throwing cage inside. Just be careful.

So now, it’s time to answer an obvious question: Why call this event “the Lumberjack Day Beer Festival”?

Corey Atanis: “Lumberjack Day is the name of the beer festival named after our bottle of beer we release once a year.”

Whether you’re a beer freak or someone who sips every now and then, you’ll have a blast at the Lumberjack Day Beer Festival.

Corey Atanis: “Whether you’re a new drinker, or a connoisseur who’s been drinking forever, you’ll be able to find something.”

FOR MORE INFO:

3 Sons Brewing Co.

Lumberjack Day 2024 @MAD Arts Museum

481 South Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

www.3sonsbrewingco.com/ljd2024

