Aruba, Jamaica, oooo I wanna take ya … to the Taste of the Caribbean Islands event happening this weekend in Miramar. Enjoy everything the Caribbean has to offer, like food, drinks and good tunes, and all without needing to buy a plane ticket.

Wanna go island hopping this weekend? You won’t need a passport, but you will need a lot of time.

Alexandra P. Davis: “The Taste of the Caribbean Islands is really exposing some of the cultures of the Caribbean, so all of these flavors, the artistry, the talent will be on display.”

Get ready to immerse yourself in the sounds and tastes of the Caribbean.

Alexandra P. Davis: “We have music, we have the food, we have art from the Caribbean. We also have a steel band ensemble where they use these pans, and they knock the pans, and it makes music, so once you come, you really see the vastness of the Caribbean. Bahamas is celebrating their 50th year of independence, so we’re going to have the Junkanoos out there. We’re going to have an artist who’s a singer from Bahamas, Julian Believe.”

Julian won’t be the only one repping his country. So will Antiguan singer Causion and Jamaica’s own Singing Melody.

Alexandra P. Davis: “When you come, you’ll be immersed in all the cultures of the Caribbean. We want folks to bring their rags, bring their flags to represent their countries.”

Good food, good music. Taste of the Caribbean Islands is for everyone to enjoy.

Like bites from the Big Jerk food truck.

Orrett Kentish: “The jerk chicken and the jerk chicken rice bowl are the most popular dishes right now. We do a special sauce, a pineapple honey mustard and a jerk sauce, and everybody goes crazy for the pineapple honey mustard.”

Alexandra P. Davis: “This year, we’re going to have a mixologist, and that mixologist is going to be whipping up some Caribbean-flavored drinks. We just hope that folks who are not familiar with the Caribbean come and learn more.”

Taste of the Caribbean Islands happens Saturday at 3 p.m. at Vizcaya Park in Miramar ,and it’s free. For more deets, click here.

