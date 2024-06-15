The third annual Taste of the Caribbean Islands is next weekend. The free event is rocking Broward. Deco has all the juicy details, and we promise, we will not chew with our mouths open.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “So, if you have your flag, wave in the air. Wave your flag down there.”

Miramar is blending the Caribbean island sounds with some yummy Caribbean island flavors.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and with Broward County being as diverse as it is, and with Miramar at the center of that, we are so happy every year to celebrate Taste of the Caribbean Islands.”

This celebration will definitely get you moving.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “So we have entertainment from all over the Caribbean. Like. this year. we’re going to have Farmer Nappy.”

Farmer Nappy (singing): “Jumping up to the ceiling, and then high, jumping all over the ceiling, and it’s a peace of mind.”

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “We have Visions Band, Gem Myers, we have a Latin band as well.”

Raul Blaze: “C’mon, let’s go!”

And for those who can’t move as well…

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “This year, we’re also going to have Raul Blaze. He’s a social media influencer, and he’s going to get us into the mood of dancing all the different Caribbean moves. Many of us, you know, we have two left legs.”

There’s plenty to munch on.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “We also have the flavors, so whether you are from the Bahamas and like conch, you’re from Jamaica and like jerk, or you’re from Trinidad and like doubles, we’ll have food trucks.”

Another thing to celebrate is the new location.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “We are at Miramar Amphitheater, which has beautiful coverage. It’s a covered location, and it’s a beautiful space.”

If you’re going, you can look forward to…

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis: “The live demos, the food tasting and so on. So we have a book fair, an art show going on and, of course, you have to represent your Caribbean nation. So wear your colors, have your flags. Get ready to wave your flags in the air and just have fun.”

Taste of the Caribbean Islands takes place next Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste of the Caribbean Islands 2024

Saturday, June 22, 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Miramar Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-caribbean-islands-2024

