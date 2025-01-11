Taste of Dania Beach is going down Saturday.

Foodies will get to eat and drink from the best restaurants in Dania — all for one price.

New this year is their VIP experience.

Cassi Warren, Dania Beach Parks and Recreation Director: “This ticket features special culinary options that only those in the VIP tent will be able to taste, from Lucky Fish to 3 Sons Brewing.”

There will be live music and entertainment, and of course, familes and pets are invited.

The fun takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:
Dania After Dark’s Taste of Dania Beach
Saturday, Jan, 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
City Hall Plaza
100 W Dania Beach Blvd.
Dania Beach, FL 33004
tasteofdaniabeach.com

