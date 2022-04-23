Hollywood Beach is gonna be hopping next weekend. The second annual Savor SoFlo Festival is back in town.

Fabulous food and dynamite drinks on a beautiful beach? Yes, please.

Foodies from far and near are set to descend on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk for this year’s Savor SoFlo Festival.

Tammy Gail, founder and producer, Savor SoFlo Festival: “It’s a phenomenal food and wine festival. It exposes all the great culinary talent in the area, in Broward County, under one big tent.”

There’s a lot going on at the festival. Good thing the tent is big.

Tammy Gail: “Thirty thousand square feet of great food, great drink, great beers, wines, cocktails, everything you can imagine that’s everything foodie-centric.”

Be prepared to be impressed by what local chefs are dishing out at Savor.

The event gives them a chance to shine.

Tammy Gail: “It’s so neat to put different types of talent together in one setting and see what they produce, and let people, instead of just tasting the food, experience what the art of culinary is.”

One thing you can count on: no two dishes will be the same.

Tammy Gail: “What we tried to prevent was duplication, so that we had differences in types of restaurants.”

The Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is hosting the party.

Jimmy Buffett’s joint is well-represented, with an offering the old parrothead would be proud of.

Chef Jorlian Rivera: “I’m making the clams a la chalaca.”

This Peruvian delight is a mighty mix of vegetables, steamed clams and spices. It’s served over ice, and you eat it off the half-shell. A perfect way to beat the heat.

Chef Jorlian Rivera: “It has a nice cooling effect, so it’s not going to overheat you. You got the sun, you got the wind, and you’re just gonna enjoy yourself.”

Cara Mia Gatt, guest: “I can’t wait to attend Savor SoFlo with my girlfriends and test out all the different dishes.”

Bolay is happy to be returning to the festival.

Daley Kay Rebak: “We love being a part of this event because of what it does to bring the community together.”

They’ll be serving up a bowl that wowed the crowd last time around.

Daley Kay Reback, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen: ‘”We decided to bring back that fan-favorite dish for all of our guests this year at the festival.”

This bad boy will apparently knock your socks off.

Daly Kay Reback: “Our jasmine rice, our Kale Yeah salad, lemon chicken, and our creamy garlic and herb sauce. Everyone loves it; it’s delicious.”

Hannah Lopez, guest: “I love going to Bolay, and the fact they’re going to be at this amazing food festival, I just cannot wait to try all their food.”

FORE MORE INFO:

Second Annual Savor SoFlo Festival

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

1111 N Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

To purchase tickets, click here.

