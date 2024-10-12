We hope you’re hungry, because Miami is savoring local culinary stars.

The James Beard Foundation is bringing Taste America to Miami, and Deco got the first bite before the big event.

Actually, I got the taste, you’re getting the bill. Is that OK?

Patton Oswalt (as Remy, voice): “Ohhhh, mmm, yeah. Amazing, each flavor was totally unique.”

Mm-hmm. That’s how it feels to get a taste of the James Beard Foundation. It’s a national dining event to celebrate our local restaurants.

Kris Moon: “The James Beard Foundation Taste America tour is a national tour that the James Beard Foundation runs each year, making stops in 20 cities all across America where we bring the mission of the James Beard Foundation: good food for good to food lovers all across the country.”

And this year, we’re in luck, ’cause Taste America is cookin’ something up for us in the 305.

Kris Moon: “This year we’re excited to bring Taste America back to Miami, because of the rich, dynamic, diverse, cultural food scene that is here in Miami. The James Beard Taste America event is a collaboration, so Chef Valerie Chang is our Taste 20 chef from Miami, but we’re excited that this year she is collaborating with Chef Tam Pham.”

Speaking of Tam Pham, his restaurant, Tam Tam, was just named one of the 2024 Bon Appétit best new restaurants in America. So you know it’s good.

Chef Tam Pham: “Tam Tam is a Vietnamese drinking and food restaurant located in downtown Miami. Every day we come into work, just wanting to try our best, and give out great service, good food for the Miami people, and getting recognized for something that we just love to do.”

Now, this is more than just a collaboration. Chef Valerie Chang was actually awarded one of Bon Appétit’s best new restaurants last year.

Chef Valerie Chang: “Maty’s is a Peruvian restaurant that we opened last year. We named it after our grandmother, who helped raise us. Collaborating with Tam is very special to me, because we’ve been coming up together since we started, basically.”

It’s like a match made in food heaven.

Chef Tam Pham: “Working with Val is definitely an honor, but also the opportunity to help me give back to the community via the mission of the foundation, which is good food for good. It certainly is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

The dinner is gonna take place at Maty’s — with an intimate gathering and a menu that’s going to reflect the chef’s signature styles.

Kris Moon: “I think this is a dinner that, if you’re a food lover in South Florida, this is a night you don’t want to miss.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste America: Miami

Oct. 17, 2024

Maty’s

3255 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-miami-7

