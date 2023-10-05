(WSVN) - It’s been said many times, Miami is a melting pot of different cultures and we’re all just melting too. But now we get to taste all of the ingredients inside of that melting pot.

The James Beard Foundation is inviting all of South Florida out for an event that will make your taste buds sing. Foodies make room in your bellies because Taste America is coming.

Lauren Melamed: Taste America is apart of the James Beard Foundation Culinary Series, where they celebrate some of the top chefs in each city.

On October 10, ten local chefs will cook up some of their most unique dishes that showcase Miami’s diverse culinary scene.

Lauren Melamed: This is the most marquee quintessential walk around tasting, where you are going to be getting the best flavors in Miami.

But don’t just take our word for it. Ask some of the chefs.

Chef Tristan Epps: I’m going to be representing some of the Afro Caribbean flare we have here in Miami.

Tristan Epps of the Ocean Social restaurant, located inside the Eden Roc hotel, says it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be considered.

Chef Tristan Epps: I think James Beard represents a really big part of most chefs careers in America, and to be able to represent it with different cultures , as the Taste America event does, is an important thing to do.

As far as what Chef Tristan will be serving up for your taste buds: it’s delicious shrimp toast!

Chef Tristan Epps: Using some ají amarillo in our shrimp toast, and then giving it some heat with some shito, which is an African pepper. Also relish and a really beautiful mustard emulsion, kind of that little nod to Joe’s stone crab.

Chef Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea in Miami, is also hoping you’ll check out their Latin and Asian inspired cuisine while roaming around the event.

Cesar Zapata: I’m going to make Mofongo. Mofongo is a traditional Puerto Rican dish made out of plantain. We’ll add a little bit of our Asian ingredients to it. We’re are going to serve it with our smoke short rib that we smoke for 12 hours.

Twelve hours of love and authentic flavory goodness in one meal.

Cesar Zapata: We are going to serve you, we’re going to entertain you. you’re going to have a blast and enjoy delicious food.

The event is also a chance for you to support the participating chefs as the proceeds will go to them, as well as the James beard foundation.

Lauren Melamed: This is truly a melting pot of flavors in one spot, your going to try everything from Colombian, Caribbean, Mexican, Peruvian. You name it, we’ll have it!

