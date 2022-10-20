If pink is your color, hear this: the color is all the rage right now, and some celebrities are crazy about it. Deco hit up a local South Florida boutique that’s got a ton of colorful variety.

Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith): “On Wednesday’s we wear pink.”

Pink is in. Not that it’s ever really been out, but it’s back.

J Barton (as Timothy McGinn): “Oh, my God, it’s Capitol Barbie.”

Mary Lynn Rajskub (as Reena Giuliani): “She’s so shiny.”

From “Mean Girls” to our favorite attorney at law, Elle Woods, who was getting justice while serving pink.

Reese Witherspoon as (Elle Woods): “I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life. (someone whistles at her) I object!”

The color has been around, but lately, celebs are into it, too. Everyone from, Hailey Bieber to Lizzo to Megan Thee Stallion is rocking pink.

Tasha Velvet: “Pink has always been – it’s always been a great color. Like, I’ve always loved pink, but now I feel like people are more open to wear it.”

At Tasha Velvet Boutique in Miami Beach, they’re staying on top of the trend, and the owner loves it.

Tasha Velvet: “It seems like everybody is gravitating towards it and they’re loving it, so thank God that’s really good. Everybody likes the pink.”

Tasha sells clothes for the hot girl in you. Forget your dark colors. You’ll want to stand out this fall.

Tasha Velvet: “You’re gonna look elegant ’cause it’s not gonna be too much, but it’s also stuff that you’re gonna feel good in.”

Aqua (singing): “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.”

Feel free to live your Barbie pink dreams.

Tasha Velvet: “Pink is a Miami color, and it’s just a fun color, and I think that women always look good in pink, so why not?”

If you’re looking for something for a night out on the town, Tasha’s got you covered, and it’s all about playing with your style.

Tasha Velvet: “People just want to have fun with their fashion and express themselves in a funner way and be more feminine. It’s OK to wear pink.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tasha Velvet Boutique

7143 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

tashavelvetboutique.com

