Christmas is just two weeks away, and that means a lot of people are gonna be traveling. A busy airport during the holidays? Sounds like a premise for an action-packed movie! Oh wait, it is! Strap in, kids. Deco’s taking flight with the cast of “Carry-On.”

Working during the holidays can be a real bummer, but in Netflix’s new Christmas thriller “Carry-On,” Taron Egerton is dealing with some bad baggage — and not the relationship kind of baggage.

Taron Egerton: “It’s a really, really bad day at the office, yeah.”

He plays a Transportation Security Administration officer trying to stop Jason Bateman from getting some loaded luggage onto a plane … and his girlfriend, SoFlo’s own Sofia Carson, is caught in the crosshairs.

Sounds like a real nightmare … but you know what else is traumatizing? Holiday travel! That’s why we wanted to know if the cast are planning pros or if they like to wing it.

Taron Egerton: “I like to pack over time, so in increments, so that it all kind of like dovetails, and all comes together right at the moment, and then I get a good night’s sleep.”

Sofia Carson: “My mom or so many friends will just pack the morning of and, like, get to the airport and figure it out. I’m like, ‘Get there two hours before.'”

Speaking of being prepared, Taron’s character in the movie definitely has to keep his cool in a dangerous situation. Which has me wondering which one of their co-stars the cast believes works best under pressure.

Sofia Carson: “I feel like Taron, simply because he’s had the experience of shooting so many action-thriller movies.”

Taron Egerton: “They said me? Danielle Deadwyler, 100%”

Danielle plays a detective who’s also trying to stop the bad guy.

Danielle Deadwyler: “I’m ready for it. You have to strategize. You gotta figure out the lay of the land ahead of time. You need to be thinking about that kind of stuff. Yes, Taron is accurate.”

I mean, if the shoe fits…

Taron Egerton: “Danielle was cast in the role she’s cast in because she has a natural air of authority. I was cast in the role I was cast in because I’m good at being a headless chicken and being riddled with anxiety.”

“Carry-On” starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.