Falling head over heels in love with someone can start in different ways. Some love stories can begin through an app, while others can start through yoga exercises and dance moves. Tantra speed dating will definitely spice up your “how I met your mother” stories.

Stephanie Hsu (as Kat): “Our connection is based on spiritual, not physical intimacy.”

If your mantra about dating is to try anything, Tantra speed dating might be for you.

Andrea Czobor: “Tantra Speed Date is an experience that, if anyone wants to have a deeper intimate connection with themselves and with others, they need to explore.”

Guy Shahar: “I kind of felt like dating sucks, I feel like apps suck, and I wanted to personally meet women in a different way.”

Guy Shahar: “If you go on a date with someone, and you’re on a date with them, but they’re always glancing at their phone, and their attention is going into their phone, how can we have a connection if we’re not actually bringing our attentions to meet each other?”

That’s why Tantra was born.

Up first, the icebreaker.

Guy Shahar: “So the men are forming an outer circle, and on the inside is a circle of women. Everybody is facing a partner, and then you will have one, two, or three-minute interaction with each person, and then the circle will rotate, and then a new person is in front of you.”

Talk about getting more bang for your buck!

Guy Shahar: “We have many different stations: partner yoga station, lots of dialogue station, dance station, movement stations, eye gazing stations. All of them have a relationship skill, some sort of practice that you’re doing, whether you realize it or not, that’s going to make you better in connecting with people.”

Connection is the name of the game when it comes to the mirroring station.

Guy Shahar: “We have everybody put their hands up and start to move around, and you’re mirroring the person in front of you. ‘Are they actually here with me? Are they thinking about something else?’ And that tells you a lot about, how a person shows up to participate in a relationship.”

To bead or not to bead. That is the question once the event ends.

Guy Shahar: “All the men are there, they have their eyes closed. So, they don’t know if they’re getting a bead or they’re not getting a bead. But you put a bead into a pouch, and then after the event, we put you in touch with each other.”

Erik St. Mark: “I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I came for an adventure, and that’s what I found.”

The two-and-a-half-hour event is happening at Tantra Studios in Miami next Tuesday. Tickets start at $43.

FOR MORE INFO:

Tantra Speed Date

Tuesday, July 11, 7-10 p.m.

Tantra Studios

390 NE 59th Terrace

Miami, FL 33137

eventbrite.com/e/tantra-speed-date-miami-meet-singles-speed-dating-tickets

