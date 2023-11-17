Picture this: a lush tropical vacation, not a care in the world, tons of fun, food and parties.

Sounds like a complete dream, but don’t worry — it’s all real! Not to mention, it’s right in our own backyard, so no need to dust off your passport.

This is no Mediterranean vacation. It’s Tala Beach at Miami Beach’s 1 Hotel.

Mio Danilovic: “Tala Beach is a beautiful beach club that we opened here at the 1 Hotel. It’s a Mediterranean-inspired oasis, if you will.”

Think of it like taking a trip to Greece without ever leaving the city.

Mio Danilovic: “People can come from the beach to come have lunch here, they can have lunch and go to the beach, go to the boardwalk. They can come from the hotel, have a beautiful lunch experience or an evening party.”

But if you really want to amp up the fun…

Mio Danilovic: “Tala Nights is this monthly party that we do, it happens once a month. It’s got bottle service, big-name marquee DJs, just a great party and an unforgettable event. It’s a true nighttime beach party.”

Get the night flowing with some cocktails.

Mio Danilovic: “We have the Santorini Sunrise, the Del Sol, the Delia, or the Paraiso Mai Tai.”

And you’re going to want a bite out of this meal.

Mio Danilovic: “The Mezzeh Platter is one of my favorites. After that, the Seafood Tower, which is the shrimp, the lobster, the oysters. The lamb kabob is incredible, and one of my favorites is the hamachi as well.”

Hey, don’t forget to share!

Addy Cordero: “This is such a great experience, it’s a little escape. I honestly don’t feel like you’re in Miami. It’s a great space to hang out with your friends, with your coworkers, and especially over the weekend.”

Mio Danilovic: “In order to experience this, they would have to go to Greece, so instead of flying to Greece to experience this, they can just come here and do it right here in their backyard.”

Tala Beach is open every Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Tala Beach 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-1000

1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/tala-beach

