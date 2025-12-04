For pickleball and boat lovers out there, we have a special mash-up to tell you about. A floating pickleball court is now serving up some serious fun, all thanks to a trendsetter company that’s all about paddling into new territory, and it’s kind of challenging.

Diving for a pickleball is intense.

But what if you did it on water?

Julia Gonzalez: “I have never been in a floating pickleball court. I’ve been on a normal pickleball court. It was actually more fun ’cause of, like, the slippery aspect of, you know, you get in the water.”

Boatsetter is turning a Miami boat day into a dink and splash day.

Elisa O’Reilly: “We basically connect people to other people to experience the beauty of being on the water. The idea of bringing one of Miami’s favorite sports, or most popular sports at the moment, to the water felt very natural and innovative for Boatsetter to meet culture and Miami locals where they are.”

Just in time for art week, this special add-on aboard the Jerico is a match made in the ocean.

Elisa O’Reilly: “The floating pickleball court add-on is available for bookings exclusively through Boatsetter. It includes a minimum of a four-hour charter for 12 guests, refreshments, pickleball paddles, pickleballs, and pickleballs themselves.”

The balls are biodegradable so it won’t hurt the fishes.

Elisa O’Reilly: “I recommend coming in something sporty, any athleisure wear, but bring your swimsuit, you’ll wanna jump in. You’ll be pretty hot by the end of it, and you might be slipping and sliding. Depends on how competitive it gets.”

Oh, it’s game on!

Elisa O’Reilly: “Credit to Jason, owner of Jerico. He is already well known in the area for his floating water park. So when we’re thinking about who we can work with to make this dream a reality, it’s very obvious that Jason was the owner to do it with.”

Julia Gonzalez: “It’s very Miami, I mean, we’re on a beautiful yacht, on a pickleball court. I think anyone coming by would be, like, ‘Yeah, only in Miami.'”

You can add on — six, seven, or more experiences through Boatsetters, including this ultimate water experience.

