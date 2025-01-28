A new year usually brings out the explorer in people, like wanting to travel more or learning about yourself. Yeah, because we only get one body in this life, so we’ve got to be nice to it!

Two So-Flo hot spots are taking the driver’s seat with their cutting-edge wellness treatments and we’re here for it.

At Âme Spa and Wellness collective in Aventura, their newest package promotes a full body reset.

Liliana Grajales, Director of âme: “The service includes an infrared cocoon as well as cryotherapy, and it really helps with detoxification, helping with the muscles and soreness.”

And it starts with a hug.

Liliana Grajales: “It’s a gemstone cocoon, so you are enveloped in this heavy blanket that really covers you and keeps you nice and toasty. A lot of people fall asleep, but you almost feel like you’re just being hugged. It is promoting heat, and so it’s promoting health from within.”

Then into some cryotherapy to help you find yourself.

Liliana Grajales: “It’s a handheld wand, so we are able to use it either on your knees or on your shoulders. People who may have real sensitivity to cold. We’re able to target that area that needs assistance.”

Guests are welcome to enjoy their other goodies too.

Liliana Grajales: “First try the Himalayan salt room. Go into the cold plunge for three minutes, and then your body will feel it. You feel like you are experiencing luxury as well as wellness.”

Routine is a must at the ‘Daily Habits Wellness Club’ in Miami.

Lola, Co-Founder Daily Habits: “It’s very common that people treat everything with extreme cosmetic procedures. So I wanted something different; I wanted something more natural. We focus a lot on Korean skincare. We’ve traveled there. We learned some new techniques, and we brought them in here.”

They like to keep the skin tight with their facial massages.

Lola: “Our very famous face workout, which is basically a 25 to 30 minute quick facial massage where we lift all the muscles. We stimulate, we promote blood circulation, we boost collagen, so you’re able to really feel really vibrant and ready to go.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Âme Wellness

19999 W Country Club Dr.

Aventura, FL 33180

https://www.amewellness.com/

Daily Habits

3091 SW 22nd St., Suite A

Coral Gables, FL 33145

https://dailyhabitsmia.com/

