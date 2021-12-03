Remember when picnics used to be simple? Yeah, that was like so three years ago. Now picnics are all about extravagance. One hotel in Brickell is elevating picnics to a new level.

Grass is a thing of the past. Your regular picnic is getting upgraded to a luxury rooftop dining experience.

OK, it’s still a picnic. Just leave your basket at home.

Joann Mezadieux, Lovely Darlings Picnic: “A regular picnic would be when you go to a park, and you just bring your food and sit on a bench. But a luxury picnic is when you get to show up to a full setup — wth tables, pillows, music, food, beautiful decor — so it’s quite elaborate of a picnic.”

Lovely Darlings specializes in one-of-a-kind lavish picnics.

If you really want to get extravagant, how about a rooftop view of the water from the Hyatt Centric Brickell?

The hotel and Lovely Darlings take on all the prep work, from booking and setup, right down to the food and drinks.

All you have to do is enjoy.

Craig Haas, Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami: “So, from start to finish, we handle the reservation, we will reach out to the person in the neighborhood who wants to have this experience, and then we customize it, so the restaurant does all the food and beverage for it.”

Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or even a birthday, a picnic on the rooftop is sure to be magical.

Craig Haas: “What we’re really doing is trying to provide a great experience for birthdays, anniversaries, bachelorette parties, whatever the occasion.”

Alejandro, guest: “These guys did a really good job. When we came, we didn’t know the result until we saw it, right? And we were impressed. It was very nice.”

A picnic for two will cost around $200, and the best part: it’s open to everyone.

Craig Haas: “You do not have to be a guest at the hotel to book this space. We’re all about the experience, so even if some of our neighbors and our partners, some of the condo residents want to utilize this, they can reach out to the hotel directly, and we can customize the experience for them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lovely Darlings Picnic

954-588-6232

lovely-darlings.com

Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

1102 Brickell Bay Drive

Miami, FL 33131

786-441-1234

hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-centric-brickell-miami/miact

