Feeling crazed in 2025? You are not alone. I know I’m feeling that way too, but RF Studios Miami on South Beach has a whole new interesting way to feel that relaxation we crave this year. It’s really taking relaxation to a whole other level, literally.

Can’t relax?

Roya Siroospour: “Leave everything outside the door. I always tell people that.”

Well, have you tried hanging out during an indoor floating meditation experience at RF Studios Miami on South Beach, yet?

This is wellness from the inside out. All of our classes, but especially this one. People are having such incredible internal experiences.”

And by hanging, we mean it.

Chiara Kevorkian: “It gives us that sense of safety and presence at the same time. That is very healing and it rewires something in all of us, I think.”

This isn’t just relaxation.

Cindi Brassington: “I felt like I was back with my husband, who sadly passed last year, and we would hike down to the water to eat lunch. And I was there and he was with me and it was wonderful.”

It’s therapeutic.

Cindi Brassington: “If you open up to it, it’s there and it’s beautiful and it’s wonderful and it’s joyful.”

But before then, this guided meditation starts with an optional CBD tea to help you ease into relaxation.

Elisa Lau: “Being from a Chinese background, my family loves tea and just adding that CBD gives that extra earthiness.”

Roya Siroospour: “It just takes the edge off and allows you to be open to what you’re about to experience.”

And awaken your senses using specially curated essential oils.

Roya Siroospour: “We prepare the body to meditate so you’re not just coming in from your busy day.”

And the grounding touch of self-massage.

Diego Rubia: “I’m not an expert on it, but it was like kind of like putting concealer.”

I’m relaxed just watching them relax.

Diego Rubia: “They felt good. Yeah.”

Now suspend yourself in the hammock, all tucked in like a baby.

Roya Siroospour: “It’s actually like being in a womb.”

And feel a deeper connection to self.

Diego Rubia: “I feel like I’m going to cry again now. Now we’re all going to be crying today. I was kind of like talking to my 12 year old Diego. I’m from Spain. I mean, here in the U.S., it was a dream for me and I was like, ‘Hey Diego, you’re gonna be successful in life.’ So that’s what I was telling myself when I was in the hammock.”

All the while bathing in the healing vibrations of soothing sound bowls.

Roya Siroospour: “Vibrating out anything that no longer serves you.”

So if you’re looking for some more serenity in your life.

Roya Siroospour: “The experience is 60 minutes. The drop in is $38. We have a membership which is $190 a month unlimited or packages.”

But there are a whole lot of classes to take here at rf studios Miami, including bbl bubble butt legs. Can’t wait to try that one for myself, but also the rf method, which is your high-intensity workout class.

