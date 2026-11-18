Olivia Rodrigo has plenty to celebrate this holiday season. The singer just scored seven Grammy nominations, and now she’s giving fans another reason to get in the Christmas spirit with her new holiday song, “Take Me Home 4 Christmas.”

Sometimes, the best Christmas gift isn’t under the tree. It’s getting invited home for the holidays.

Olivia’s song is all about wanting to take a relationship to the next level. Think family Christmas, presents under the tree and maybe a little bonding time with the in-laws.

Olivia Rodrigo: “Hi, I’m Olivia Rodrigo, and right now, we’re on set of the ‘Take Me Home 4 Christmas’ music video shoot.”

Olivia’s got some pretty familiar faces joining her for the fun.

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘We’re in beautiful upstate New York. It’s absolutely gorgeous out and we’re in this awesome house. Cynthia Nixon is here, Ben Marshall is here.”

Ben Marshall: “Thanks for having me. It’s so fun, it’s gonna be great.”

Olivia Rodrigo: “We’re having a really great time.”

Ben plays Olivia’s boyfriend. Cynthia is his mom. So you can imagine there’s a little pressure to make a good first impression.

Olivia is bringing laughs, holiday chaos and a little love drama to Christmas in a video that’s anything but traditional.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.