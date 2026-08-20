Fresh air, four wheels and nowhere to rush. Getting out and exploring SoFlo just got a little EZer. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who loves cruisin’ for a good time, has the deets. It’s always great to stroll around in Fort Lauderdale, but on new EZ Raider tours, it’s easier than ever to rediscover your own city.

Fort Lauderdale has plenty of ways to get around already but on EZ Raiders, try no doors and a whole lot of:

John Rosen: “Easy, everything about EZRaiders; it’s easy to drive, easy to have fun, easy to see the sights.”

Easy? We’ll be the judge of that. But once you’re rolling, Fort Lauderdale — it’s a little different.

EZ Raider user: “They call it the Venice of America.”

EZRaider user: “Yeah, it’s very refreshing because you get that nice breeze as you’re driving through. You kind of get to explore a little bit more, especially being the passenger, you can look around, enjoy it a little bit differently so it’s nice.”

John Rosen: “We take groups of people on tours through the city. They got backseats for the kids.”

Alex: “What is your name?”

Antonio: “Antonio.”

Alex: “Antonio! Have you had a good time on the EZ Raider?”

John Rosen: “And it’s just a great way to have fun with the fam.”

Alex: “Beautiful couple, are you guys on a date?”

EZ Raider user: “We’re on a date, yeah.”

EZ Raider user: “We are.”

Alex: “Is it a good date?”

EZ Raider user: “It’s fabulous.”

And don’t let the romance fool you. This thing’s got a much tougher resume than sightseeing.

John Rosen: “It is a military raid machine that we got our hands on. We’re one of two in the U.S. currently that has them, and it’s super exclusive to Fort Lauderdale.”

Alex: “Military raid machine. That sounds serious.”

John Rosen: “There’s a throttle on the handlebar. You just push it to go, use your breaks, it’s all electric. It’s a little bit smaller than a standard [all-terrain vehicle] — it’s kind of like a cross between an electric bike and an ATV.”

Alex: “They might’ve used it for military raids; I’ll use it for getting froyo.”

So half-ATV, half-e-bike and 100% ready to snoop around some very expensive real estate.

John Rosen: “Well we go through Las Olas, we go through the backstreets, some scenic stops along the waterfront, see the river, some of the mansions. If you do the 90-minute, you’re gonna get a whole tour down the beach line.”

EZ Raider user: “Definitely something new here in Fort Lauderdale to try. I’d recommend it to anyone that wants to do something different with a couple or a father and son.”

John Rosen: “We got GoPro footage, we’re gonna take plenty of pictures for you guys along the way. We even have a night time ride with the glow-in-the-dark down Las Olas. Super cool.”

One hour tours are $75 per person, $99 for 90 minutes.

Alex: “What was your favorite part about the EZ Raider?”

Antonio: “It just goes fast.

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EZ Raider Fort Lauderdale

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