The day has finally arrived! Epic Universe opens up in Orlando this coming Thursday, but we have your official preview. Right now, we are in Super Nintendo World and it is out of this world. If you have any questions, we got answers…I promise I do

It’s here and it’s epic.

Park employees: “Sorry, honey. Maybe next year?”

Universal Epic Universe opens to the public this Thursday and feels different right from the start.

No castle at the center here. Instead, step right into Celestial Park, one of five worlds with shops, thrills, and food and drink.

Alex Miranda: “It is Toadstool Cafe, so are we eating the stool of Chef Toad?”

Chef Christopher Colon: “No, absolutely not. Here we want to make things from the video games come to life. The way that we like to think about it, it’s amazing food. We just so happen to be inside of a theme park. You can’t come to Toadstool Cafe and not get the Mario burger.”

Alex Miranda: “Please tell me it comes with that little piece on top because that is just so cute.”

Chef Christopher Colon: “Yes, absolutely. All the kids love to take it home with them.”

Alex Miranda: “What is this?”

Chef Christopher Colon: “Yeah, this is actually one of my favorites. So it’s the Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl. This is the Princess Peach Cake. It’s a two-layer cake, vanilla, fresh raspberries, chocolate. Superstar Lemon Squash. Very refreshing, got the star jellies on the inside.”

Chef Christopher Colon: “At any moment while you’re biting, the Piranha Plant Caprese, they might try to bite you.”

Alex Miranda: “You got to watch out.”

Chef Christopher Colon: “Yes, be careful. It’s dangerous sometimes.”

The 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel stands tall in the back. Yes, you can literally stay in the park for convenience and stellar views.

Walking right into the park in the morning? Priceless! Well, not exactly priceless, but you know what I mean.

But the biggest screamer at Epic is here too: Stardust Racers.

Dual coaster, take a look! VelociCoaster fans, you are gonna be so satisfied!

Team Yellow Track, Back Row.

Reaching up to 62 miles per hour and a height of 133 feet with 5,000 feet of track.

…Or maybe Constellation Carousel is more your speed.

From here step into four other worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter– Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon–Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Super Nintendo World, featuring Minecart Madness, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, and Yoshi’s Adventure.

With the best view of Super Nintendo World, it is surreal! I just got off of Bowser’s Challenge. That ride was incredible! And walked straight into Mario’s Motors. I’m really feeling the merch!

Single-day tickets start at just under $140. Florida residents can save but only when you buy a 2 or 3-day option.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.