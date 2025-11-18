Get a taste of Colombia vibes without leaving Miami. Yep, a Miami spot is cramming the whole country’s town square into one place. The restaurant is an overload of senses, including your taste buds. It’s wild, colorful, and with Shakira watching your every arepa move.

A trip to Colombia? Poof, you’re there!

Thais Sanchez, MOS: “The second you walk in, I feel like I’m transported to Colombia.”

Because at Pueblito Viejo in Miami, pretty much every corner — up, down, and all around — is covered with something Colombian, including celebrities.

Thais Sanchez, MOS: “Oh, oh my gosh, wait, I didn’t even see, OK, Carlos Vives, I see him right there. Who else is here? Karol G, Maluma, Shakira, is Shakira here?”

Jeffrey Rodriguez, Director of Operations: She’s here. Just in a permanent mannequin form right next to Maluma, Carlos Vives, J Balvin, everybody. This is actually all of my dad’s creative talents.”

Jeffrey Rodriguez: “And he’s constantly changing stuff in here. He comes in and sees something he wants to make different. So you’re gonna see a lot of gems in the decor.”

Gems like these tables, handmade from the now-dead penny.

Jeffrey Rodriguez: “This might be a historic table then. Wait until you see our VIP penny wall. My dad, for some reason, loves pennies. He built a whole corner of the restaurant in just pennies.”

But the real jewel is, of course, the food and drinks.

Jeffrey Rodriguez: “We are most well known for our churrascos and our traditional Colombian food, sancocho, bandeja, arepas, chorizos, de todo. We have a mixologist now that’s changed up our cocktails. So it’s not just aguardiente anymore.”

And of course, fútbol/soccer fans are welcome.

Jeffrey Rodriguez: “We’ve actually started playing the soccer games. There might be some soccer specials coming up. It’s always a vibe here. It’s always lively and everyone’s gonna have a good time, whether it’s eating, drinking, or dancing. The energy here is constant.”

Pueblito is open late on Thursday to Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pueblito Viejo Colombian Restaurant and Tavern

8285 SW 40th Street Miami, FL 33155

Monday – Wednesday: Closed | Thursday: 5pm to 11pm

Friday: 5pm to 3am | Saturday: 12pm to 3am | Sunday: 12pm to 12am

Website

