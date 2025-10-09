Here’s something we can all agree on — Halloween night is a party night. But in order to party hearty, you have to be willing to spend some green. Deco found a spot in Broward that’s throwing a massive shindig on Oct. 31 and giving you a chance to win some cold, hard cash by dressing up and parading around in public as their favorite characters.

All dressed up and no place to go on Halloween? Bokamper’s in Fort Lauderdale has been a spooky showcase for crazy, cool creations for over a decade.

Lindsay Ravenell: “Our 11th-annual Halloween costume party. It grows bigger and bigger every year, it’s amazing.”

You bet it’s amazing. It’s also the best deal in town.

Lindsay Ravenell: “It’s $10 to get in, we give you a free drink to whatever you want at the bar. We have three bars; one outside, two inside, so feel free to go to any of the bars with your drink ticket, get whatever you would like.”

Your money goes a long way here.

Lindsay Ravenell: “Food is open, off the menu, so feel free to eat as much as you want, when you want, anything.”

Make no bones about it, the DJ will keep the night moving as the costumes parade around the place.

There’ll be tons of fashion frights on display.

Lindsay Ravenell: “Scary, I know, funny, sexy, there’s a lot of different ones. Every year, we pick different categories, so this year, who knows, let’s see what they come with and what they can bring.”

Come to the soiree all decked out in any style that screams, ‘Look at me.’

You could leave with a big wad of bills.

Lindsay Ravenell: “They know that we’re giving away up to $5,000 in cash and prizes.”

If you want to leave a winner, bring your fan club. They could put you over the top.

Lindsay Ravenell: “Gets a little busy, so I recommend coming a little earlier, you know, get your drinks in, get the space that’s needed so you can get front row to watch them as they walk down and help scream so the judges can know exactly which one’s the best.”

The party gets an extra bump this year because Halloween falls on a Friday. That means no work the next day. You see what I’m getting at here, right?

Lindsay Ravenell: “You know you can hang out, have a little bit longer time partying.”

She’s not kidding. This night’s gonna go on for a while.

Lindsay Ravenell: “After the costume contest, don’t leave, the DJ will still be rocking the patio, the music will be going all night long, drinks will be flowing all night long, the kitchen’s open all night long, so come on down.”

Halloween comes but once a year. Spending it at Bokamper’s makes you a winner.

Lindsay Ravenell: “What’s better than being on the Intracoastal watching boats go by, having a contest, trying to win some cash and prizes?”

Sports fans, don’t be scared. Bokamper’s wants you to know — if there’s a big game going on Halloween night, you’ll be able to check it on one of their bazillion big screen TVs.

