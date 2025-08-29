(WSVN) - If you think all family vehicles are boring, think again. Steve Shapiro took the all-new Kia Carnival for a spin, and let’s just say it’s not your average ride.

Meet the ride that’s changing the way you think about travel.

Steve Shapiro: “The name of the car is Carnival. You know, it comes in six really cool colors!”

With best-in-class space for passengers and cargo, the Kia 2026 Carnival HEV won’t have you squeezing in or packing light.

Multiple seating options mean this car adapts to your crew — and your plans.

Steve Shapiro: “And we are not gonna call this a minivan. Oh, no!”

Josh Baziak: “Oh no. It’s an MPV!”

Steve Shapiro: “MPV?”

Josh Baziak: “Muti-purpose vehicle!”

Steve Shapiro: “Multi-purpose vehicle! The MPV is our MVP.”

Up front, you get dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays that give you a wide, clean view of navigation — all right where you need it.

Steve Shapiro: “I can tell this car will drive itself.”

Josh Baziak: “Pretty much. We do have Adaptive Cruise Control. With that, you have the same radar that’ll hit the brakes for you if you don’t see someone coming through a stop light.”

When it comes to driver assist features, Advanced Driver Assistance tech has your back — including Automatic Emergency Braking and Oncoming Lane Change Detection to give you peace of mind on the road.

Josh Baziak: “You also have the Surround View Camera that almost looks like a bird looking down at the vehicle, like a bird’s eye view.”

Steve Shapiro: “Sweet.”

And if you’re constantly nervous about switching lanes, the Blind-Spot View Monitor gives you a live video feed of what’s next to you, so you can merge with confidence.

Josh Baziak: “A neat one with this being a family vehicle, you’ll have something we call the Passenger View. So, if you tap that right there, you’ll get to see who’s in the backseat.”

Steve Shapiro: “And what they’re doing!”

Josh Baziak: “Exactly.”

Maybe you won’t want to call shotgun after you hear about this.

Steve Shapiro: “I can tell this car has lots of stuff, but what is unique about this vehicle?”

Josh Baziak: “So, this vehicle is going to have a rear relaxation package. You can sit back and recline if you are in the backseat. You get the heated and ventilated seats up front, but you also have them in the backseats, too.”

Steve Shapiro: “Backseat passengers don’t just sit, they’ll recline. It’s like VIP seating. Let me know when we get there.”

This Kia isn’t just designed to drive — it’s built to fit real life.

