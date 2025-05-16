(WSVN) - Summer is still a month away. But the SoFlo sun didn’t get that memo. It’s already so hot you just wanna take off your clothes and get into some sexy swimwear. Miami Swim Week is right around the corner. Deco’s diving into three brands that are ready to make a splash at the Eden Roc hotel.

Strike a pose and tropic like it’s hot! Art Hearts Fashion is ready to kick off Miami Swim Week in style!

Erik Rosete: “Miami Swim Week is the Olympics of swimwear. It’s when everyone comes to one place to celebrate all that is fashion. Every year, we like to add more and more to the experience for our guests to be able to have a really good time.”

That means more sizzling shows.

Erik Rosete: “Every single day, we’ll have a different story to be told that features designers from all walks of life, whether it be couture or costume, swim, resort. Every single day is going to have something special.”

And more fun styles for you to check out!

Erik Rosete: “One thing that people love about Art Hearts Fashion is to find the unique, bold statement pieces that come from the different designers that we have.”

One of the brands that’s ready to make a splash at this year’s showcase is Miami’s Berry Beachy Swimwear!

Melanie Gonzalez: “We are known for our beautiful, bold prints cut to perfection. And we want everybody to think about Berry Beachy when you’re in the sun, you’re just gonna have a fun time.”

They’re kicking off Miami Fashion Week’s runway shows at the Eden Roc hotel on May 29.

Melanie Gonzalez: “We’re gonna be showcasing our ‘Berry Beachy Goes Rodeo’ collection, which has beautiful paisley prints along with patchwork denim. Lots of pop of color, neon, orange. Very Miami.”

Speaking of things that are very Miami, check out Berry Beachy’s brother brand: Papi Swim.

Robert Gonzalez: “Papi Swim is very fun, very bright. We also sell them short and long because I feel like everybody has a papi body. And we have sizes extra small to XXL.”

Their runway show on May 30 is all about inclusivity.

Robert Gonzalez: “Papi Swim likes to showcase different bodies on the runway. Different styles, different personalities. And that’s what we’re known for.”

Another thing they’re known for is their matching sets with Berry Beachy.

Robert Gonzalez: “Anything that you see bright on Berry Beachy, you see bright on Papi Swim. So we have the best matching his and hers collection.”

Also making waves and bringing the heat to Miami Swim Week: Marqueza.

Bibyana Marquez: “This is my 5th year, and I’m super excited!”

The brand’s marking this milestone with a collection featuring some of their iconic signature styles from over the years.

Bibyana Marquez: “You guys will be seeing pretty much a little bit of every year. Denim, animal print, metallics. So, this year is going to be pretty fun.”

Marqueza’s runway show is going down on May 31. And it’s gonna by style studded!

Bibyana Marquez: “There are some swimsuits that are one-piece, swimsuits that are two-pieces. It’s pretty much for everyone. A fit for all.”

Miami Swim Week kicks off May 28 and runs through June 1.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Eden Roc Miami Beach

4525 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

To buy tickets for Miami Swim Week, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.