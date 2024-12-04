Want to take a ride on a boat that doesn’t touch the water? The future is here, thanks to the vehicle known as “The Tesla of the Seas.”

Check this baby out. It’s called the Navier N-30, and it’s the world’s most advanced electric boat.

Oh, sure, it can float if you want it to, but so can a row boat.

This thing can actually fly above the surface of the water. It’s gonna be down on the Venetian Islands on Wednesday.

If you want to get on board, you’ll need a golden ticket. Don’t expect any chocolate, however.

FOR MORE INFO:

Navier N-30



