There are scares galore in the spookfest flick “Night Swim.” The horror movie opened in theaters Friday, and it’s about a demented pool.

Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon play a married couple in murky waters. Deco did a deep dive with the stars to see how this one slayed.

Kerry Condon (as Eve Walter): “I’m worried something is happening to my husband.”

Wyatt Russell is hubby to Kerry Condon in “Night Swim.”

Scary flicks are Wyatt’s thing.

Wyatt Russell: “I’ve died in more horror movies than movies I’ve been in.”

Kerry Condon: “Geez, I didn’t know you’ve been in so many horror movies.”

Hard to believe, since Wyatt’s mom, Goldie Hawn, and dad, Kurt Russell, are always so fun.

Goldie Hawn (as Helen Sharp): “Look at me! I’m soaking wet.”

But they’ve done their share of disturbing films — like “Death Becomes Her” for Goldie and “The Thing” for Kurt.

Wyatt started young in this genre.

Wyatt Russell: “When John and my brother grew up, we used to make horror movies. They made horror movies. They were like 15, I was 5. When they were 17, I was like 7 or 8, and I was, like, the kid who got eaten by the dog.”

Kerry Condon: “Oh no!”

In this haunted pool movie, his family starts to see creepy things when they go swimming. Wyatt gets possessed by evil, which tries sending him to a watery grave.

So, where does this rank in scary pictures for you?

Wyatt Russell: “Number one. Ah, I don’t know! It’s yet to be seen. I just rank my things on how other people like them. If you like it and love it, I’m really happy. If you don’t, I’m sorry. I pray for your soul.”

Kerry Condon: “Geez, let’s not go that far.”

Kerry grew up in Ireland. There’s some spine-chilling folk tales there, too.

Kerry Condon: “A scream of a banshee before someone dies. It is a thing. Can I think of one off hand? No, because I don’t sort of think about those things in my life. I’m too busy trying to pay my mortgage and stuff, to be quite honest, than I am thinking about folklore scaring me. But there isn’t a lot of swimming pools. People don’t have a lot of swimming pools in Ireland.”

