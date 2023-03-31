You don’t have to go to a museum to enjoy works of art. A new French restaurant in Miami’s Design District is placing aesthetically astounding creations on your plate. Gaze and be amazed at the creations available at Tablé.

At Tablé by Antonio Bachour, the food looks as good as it tastes.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “I want everything perfect: the decoration of the plate, unique and clean.”

Chef saw a clear space for his place in the SoFlo food scene.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “I decided to open Tablé because I think Miami needs a restaurant like this with high quality, a lot of technique.”

That quality and technique is home-grown. Nothing is outsourced in this restaurant.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “We make everything in-house. We make all the bread in-house, all the puff pastry in-house, everything. We don’t buy nothing from outside.”

It’s all about first impressions at Tablé. You’ll be hooked at first glance.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “I like the people, when they come, they see the plate, and they say, ‘Wow.'”

The wow factor is on display when the kitchen turns out two of the chef’s favorite dishes. I mean, take a look at the beet and pistachio salad and the magret duck.

They’re so pretty, you could put them on display, but it’s better to gobble them up.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “The best food that Miami can have.”

You can bookend your entrees in style. Start off with foie gras terrine and green apple mango chutney.

Put a sweet end to your evening with this dazzling dessert.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “Like a bird’s nest with the eggs, we made the shape of the eggs, organic eggs, but inside they have coconut mousse, mango cream.”

There are plenty of cocktails to check out, like the Pinky Promise and the Aromatique.

And don’t go home empty-handed. The pastry counter is filled with to-die-for delights.

After all, that’s the chef’s specialty.

Chef Antonio Bachour: “For me, like a pastry chef, I use most of the technique for a pastry chef in our dishes.”

Christina Staalstrom: “I think they did a really nice job of combining that French classic brasserie food and elevating it a little bit. I thought it was wonderful.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tablé by Antonio Bachour

140 NE 39th St.

Miami, FL 33137

305-722-7100

tablebachour.com

