This is one chilling game of cat and mouse. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried go head-to-head in “The Housemaid.” Here’s a look at the thriller that’ll have you rethinking that live-in job offer.

A mysterious job. A perfectly strange house. And two women who clearly are not here to play nice.

“The Housemaid,” based on the famous novel, follows Millie, played by Sydney Sweeney, who signs on to be a live-in housekeeper. And well, it’s an opportunity she probably shouldn’t have taken.

Sydney Sweeney: “I’m a huge fan of the book, so being able to see all of these twisted elements, the secret smiles and just how dysfunctional this family is come to life. It’s gonna be really exciting!”

Amanda Seyfried plays Nina — rich, polished and just unhinged enough to make you nervous.

Amanda Seyfried: “I got to play so many sides of the coin and nobody is who they seem. It’s quite something, this movie — it blew my mind while I shot it.”

But under the surface, this film brings:

Amanda Seyfried: “Mystery, I think the mystery came natural.”

Sydney Sweeney: “It was just there, we kind of just found it.”

“The Housemaid” is filled with lies, games and a whole lot of tension simmering between these ladies.

It’s directed by Paul Feig, the guy who gave us “Bridesmaids.” But this time, he’s ditching the laughs for chills.

Amanda Seyfried: “[Expletive] goes down. [Expletive] goes wrong. And [expletive] gets exciting!”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.