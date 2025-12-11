It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re just living in it. I mean, Swifties do run the world after all. And in just two days, Taylor fans from across the globe will get to experience it from her perspective, because Taylor is taking fans behind the scenes like never before.

She’s the biggest popstar in the world, with millions of fans, hundreds of songs and countless awards, and the highest grossing tour of all time.

And now, Taylor Swift is taking us behind the scenes of the Eras tour phenomenon in a six-part docuseries, premiering on Disney+.

“The End of an Era” will give fans an inside look at how Taylor and her team put the tour together, creating magic on stage for 149 shows, in five continents, over the course of almost two years.

It will also feature appearances from Taylor’s parents, special guests like Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as her fiancé, Travis Kelce!

The first two episodes of “The End of an Era” docuseries drop this Friday.

But that’s not all: Taylor is also releasing “The Eras Tour: The Final Show” concert film the same day, which captures her final stop in Vancouver.

