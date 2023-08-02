Fort Lauderdale foodies, your favorite time of year is here.

It’s August and that means Dine Out Lauderdale is on.

Sweet deals on sweet meals can be found at over 100 restaurants.

Deco’s found a threesome we know you’ll dig.

It’s the best food bargain in Broward.

And this time around, the deals are even more “deal-icious.”

Stacey Ritter: “So in the past, we’ve had a prix fixe three-course meal not this year we threw all the rules out the window you can do whatever you want to do.”

You don’t have to bite the bullet to bite into something terrific this month.

Stacey Ritter: “And you can have amazing meals in Broward County for less it’s a less-expensive meal than you can eat around the world”

Temple Street Eatery is back as part of “dine out”.

You’ll chow down on their Asian-American comfort food and learn something, too.

Alex Kuk: “We’re blessed to be able to offer our dumpling class to share first our culture. And who doesn’t like dumplings?”

Exactly.

You’ll get a crash course in everything dumpling.

Alex Kuk: “So we’ll teach you how to make the filling we’ll walk through the doughs.”

You’ll be filling yourself, too.

Alex Kuk: “You can have an adult beverage it includes of course dumpling sampling homemade snacks.”

Dumpling fun isn’t done when the class is over.

Alex Kuk: “We give you instructions on how to take them home and you can actually go home and boil them or pan-sear them if you like.”

La Fuga is hoping you’ll check out their coastal Italian cuisine in a stress-free atmosphere.

Michael Mayer: “By being able to enjoy a three-course meal and a glass of wine in an affordable way.”

Affordable is right.

That glass of wine is on the house, and what you choose to put on your plate is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Michael Mayer: “Nice salads, with something simple like the bruschettas on the menu and then our featured pastas. A nice fish dish a nice chicken dish and then all the desserts are amazing.”

Speaking of dessert.

If that’s what you’re after, make it over to Jaxson’s ice cream parlor in Dania Beach.

They’ve got something there that’ll set off sirens.

Linda Udell Zakheim: “We are known all over the world for our amazing Jaxson’s kitchen sink and it’s a minimum of four people so I thought it would be a great idea to make it actually for one person.”

For dine-out, they’ve scaled down the Godzilla of gourmet ice cream, so it can be conquered by a single frozen treat fan.

Linda Udell Zakheim: “The kitchen sink comes with your choice of two jumbo scoops of ice cream.”

That’s just the start.

Then come the toppings — syrups, fruits, whipped cream, cherries, nuts, sprinkles and some American flags.

It’s an offer you can’t refuse.

