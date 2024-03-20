MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s all over the Miami Open.

Josh O’Connor (as Patrick): “Tashi Duncan, she is going to turn her whole family into millionaires. She’ll have a fashion line, a foundation.”

Zendaya’s serving the style in the tennis movie, “Challengers,” and at the BNP Paribas Open in California.

The look is tennis-core.

Jackie Meretsky: “Something that’s really driving the tennis fashion is we have a huge new film coming out, “Challengers,” with Zendaya that’s all gonna be tennis wear and you know you’ve got probably the biggest star that’s going to be wearing tennis clothes.”

Well, you might not be Zendaya but you can dress like her thanks to JGame.

Jackie Meretsky: “JGame is a female, founded by me, sustainable tennis wear brand.”

These outfits are not just fahionable, they help the enviroment as well.

Jackie Meretsky: “We use all recycled fabrics, and what that means is the fabrics go through a process. They start out as single use plastic bottles.”

The bottles become yarn, which is turned into activewear.

Jackie Meretsky: “The great thing about tennis wear is that you’re not reinventing the wheel , it’s not au couture. Everyone is wearing a lot of color. We use mix and match style because part of sustainability is being able to wear these styles over and over again.”

The best part about the game, set, and matching JGame pieces is that they’ll make you feel like a winner on the fashion court.

Jackie Meretsky: “It’s definitely sexy because tennis wear is fitted it just has to be because of the sport and no matter what, if you pair it with a tank, a teeshirt, even a sweat shirt the somehow on all body types it just looks great.”

