Move over, Rocky Road! A much smoother ice cream is hitting the 305 with all it’s golden, purple glory and sushi chef, Yasu Tanaka, is proving why he’s the big mochi when it comes to dessert.

Ahh, from the icy mountains of Japan to the hot wheels of Miami’s Design District.

“Sushi Yasu Tanaka” is scooping up Japanese flavors with a twist inside “Mia Market.”

Cassandra Rosenthal: “Yasu is by far my favorite sushi chef in Miami. I’m actually from New York City and I would say that he rates top three. For sure. I mean OK.”

Nathan Browning: “Top one.”

Cassandra Rosenthal: “Top one.”

Yasu Tanaka, Chef/Owner: “I use this knife for like 15 years. Now I have three kids, three restaurants and another restaurant opening soon. So big family.”

This Michelin mentioned spot started as a dream.

Michelle Kernes: “Omakase platter is one of our most popular item here and most people come just for that.”

But now they’re trying a cool change with Ube Mont Blanc.

Michelle Kernes: “A lot of people enjoy that it looks like a spaghetti, it looks like Play-Doh. It was inspired by a popular dessert in Japan. It’s a Mont Blanc made out of chestnuts so we wanted to replicate that here.”

The unique dessert comes with a base flavor of their homemade ice creams, like soy sauce or matcha.

Michelle Kernes: “A lot of people are kind of like, ‘How would that taste like?’ But I promise you will not taste the soy sauce. It’s like a salted caramel. The guest can choose between each flavor or they can also do a mix of it. On top of it, we pipe out sweet purple potato paste then we put the golden flakes on top.”

Gold because their desserts are anything but vanilla.

Cassandra Rosenthal: “It’s not overpoweringly sweet, which is incredible. It still allows you to enjoy what you just had from an Omakase experience but completes the palate.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sushi Yasu Tanaka

Miami Design District

140 NE 39th St #241, Miami, FL 33137

Website

