Miami Spice is the perfect excuse to try something new without breaking the bank. One Miami restaurant is trying to keep your tummy as full as your wallet, while serving up 13 courses! This spot is turning dinner into a full on foodie adventure with a menu that keeps you guessing.

Want more bang for your Miami Spice bite?

Then Miss Crispy Rice in Coral Gables needs to be on your must-try list.

Andrew Mayer: “Miss Crispy Rice, thank you for asking is a local sushi restaurant. We specialize in omakse but have an a la carte menu as well.”

Omakase translates to “chef’s choice” and for Miami Spice, the choices are abundant!

Andrew Mayer: “Traditionally the format for Miami Spice is three courses. We are doing our omakase menu and that’s why we are so different because it’s a 13-course menu opposed to the average three course.”

Yup, you heard him. A 13 course meal for the Miami Spice price of $65!

Andrew Mayer: “I’m a big fan of variety. So why take a few dishes and make them bigger, when we can just do our 12-course omakase and make it 13 courses and really show off during Miami Spice?”

The meal starts off with 2 courses, Crudo and dumplings.

Then three courses of chef selections of nigiri and of course, crispy rice!

Andrew Mayer: “We do a dynamite eel hand roll which is unbelievable, then everyone get their very own hammachi collar.”

By the time you get to the miso soup and dessert, you’ve made your way through 13 courses.

Manny Alfonso: “This Miami Spice menu is simply spectacular, that tuna crispy rice was delicious and the one that really stood out to me was the crispy rice with the Jamon Iberico with the little caviar on top, wow.

So come hungry because there’s plenty to eat, and you might even try something new.

Andrew Mayer: “A lot of omkase’s are very serious in Miami and we just wanted to have a fun place to go to, and try things you didn’t know existed.”

If you want to get a seat at Miss Crispy Rice, you’re gonna need to make a reservation because spots fill up fast.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Miss Crispy Rice

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website

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