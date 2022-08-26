Sushi date? Hmmm, let me think. Yes! But if you’re thinking we’re about to show you some sleek, modern restaurant, that’s not happening.

There’s a hot spot in Coconut Grove that’s taken over the historic Stirrup House, so you know “charming” is gonna be on the menu too. Deco’s catch of the day, Alex Miranda, has the story.

You may have driven right past the Stirrup House and never even noticed it, but this gem isn’t just an adorable part of Miami’s history. I mean, we’re talking a century old. It’s also the home of a — I bet you didn’t expect this — Omakase experience.

Now that’s hot!

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Miami is shaking up the historic Stirrup House in Coconut Grove.

Phillip Frankland Lee: “I chose to put Sushi by Scratch Restaurants in to the Stirrup House because of how amazing the building is. The original architecture, and the idea of putting a restaurant inside a historic house — it’s small it’s intimate, it’s quaint, it’s very comfortable, and it’s a really, really fun time.”

The house was built back in 1800s by E.W.F. Stirrup, one of the first settlers in the Grove.

Now it’s still a home … where you can get treated to an Omakase experience.

Phillip Frankland Lee: “You’re gonna try a 17-course Omakase tasting menu. We’re going to take you different fish; some you may have had, and some you may have not have had.”

Omakase means you trust the chef to pick your food, which is easier than deciding what to eat. All you have to do is chill and enjoy.

Phillip Frankland Lee: “There’s no menu. You sit directly in front of our cutting boards, and for about two hours, you just sit back, relax, we feed you, we have fun with you, and if you’re drinking, we’ll get you a little drunk.”

It’ll also allow you to try things out of your comfort zone, too.

Phillip Frankland Lee: “Our signature One-Two-Punch comes at the end of the menu, so we do a nigiri with a roasted bone marrow, and we actually render off the bone marrow fat from the bone, which drips down on to the eel and fries the eel crispy.”

Daniela Vicentini: “I have to say, the Unagi piece that has a little bit of bone marrow, and then they torch it. It’s really not only delicious, but the way they present it and prepare it is super special.”

Sushi by Scratch only serves 10 people at each seating, so if you want to get in, you’ve got to act fast!

Phillip Frankland Lee: “We open up new seats every month on the first. So coming up on September 1st, we’ll open up the entire month of October. October for November, so on and so forth.”

But if you weren’t able to reserve fast enough…

Phillip Frankland Lee: “Definitely jump on the waitlist. We do have cancellations, and we get people in every single day from that waitlist.”

Sushi by Scratch has three seatings every night at 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

You can make your reservations for October starting next Thursday, Sept. 1.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Miami

3242 Charles Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

exploretock.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.