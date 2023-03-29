Miami is filled with art, from graffiti in Wynwood, to the pop art of Romero Britto. Now art lovers can enjoy the surrealist works of Salvador Dali when they go to the Ice Palace. The place is bringing Dali’s work to life with augmented reality and immersive experiences, so guests can feel like they’re part of the artwork.

There’s only one way to experience Salvador Dali’s artwork, and that’s at the surreal 360: A Salvador Dali experience at the Ice Palace West.

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “Surreal 360 is a brand new experience where we are trying to put art and technology altogether. You’re going to be able to see lithographs, sculptures, and everything is going to be with augmented reality.”

The artist’s funky and surrealistic style was a perfect fit to bring to Miami.

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “We chose to showcase Dali’s artwork because we thought Miami wasn’t surreal enough, so we chose to put a little more surrealism in it.

The place has more than six of Dali’s series and over 200 pieces of his art, including some of his more famous artwork.

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “You’re going to be able to see of course the melting clocks, you’re going to see the Abraham Lincoln from far away and we also have the tarot cards and the Dali series, which are really famous.”

Some of them even come to life, with an app and your phone.

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “It works like a phone camera the only thing you have to do is point your camera towards the painting that has a black eye next to them and they’re going to come to life.”

Scott Dickenson: “My favorite piece actually, aside from the 3D room in the back was the return of Ulysses.”

or feel like you’re a part of Dali’s art world

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “One of the coolest experiences apart from augmented reality, is going to be the immersive room, where you’re going to be able to get into his art, and we also have the virtual reality games where you’re going to be able to draw whatever you want in one of Dali’s most famous paintings.”

After all that surreal beauty, unwind with a bite or two in their new patio space.

Sotsantyago Bermudez: “At the end of the whole exhibit you’re going to see we have a beautiful outdoor area where you’re going to be able to relax and drink something.”

