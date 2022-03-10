Great art can be uplifting and life-changing, but it can also be incredibly expensive. Deco’s artist-in-residence, Alex Miranda, is at a local art fair that wants you to take home the perfect piece without breaking the bank.

Good news for art makers and art lovers: Superfine Art Fair is back in Miami.

Alex Mitow, Superfine Art Fair: “Superfine Art Fair is essentially a platform for artists to meet collectors one on one.”

It’s the art world’s version of “grab and go.” If you see something that’s a must-have, you won’t have to mortgage your home to own it.

And you can also get up close and personal with the creators.

Alex Mitow: “All the work in the show is under $10,000. There are plenty of works in the hundreds, and again, these are like living, working artists here representing themselves.”

Superfine gives a platform to talents who are underrepresented.

Alex Mitow: “We focus a lot on the marginalized communities, so we see a lot of women artists. That’s about 60% to 70% of our exhibitor. Also, a lot of LGBTQ artists.”

The fair is fair-minded with all the artists. It doesn’t matter what you do. As long as you do it well and are totally jazzed to be there, your work will be displayed.

Alex Mitow: “Photographers, painters, sculptors. We don’t really judge based on the medium. It’s more on the energy and the excitement of the artists who come out and show with us.”

Two artists who are going be showing their stuff are Allison Matherly and Jeffrey Noble, aka We Are Nice ‘n Easy.

They call themselves that because that’s how it feels working together.

Allison Matherly: “In our first collaboration together as Allison Matherly and Jeffrey Noble, it was nice and easy to work together.”

The first word that comes to mind when describing their art is immersive. They want you to feel it as well as you see it.

Jeffrey Noble: “We want to take art merely just off a canvas or off the wall and create something that you really feel surrounded by.”

Their cutting-edge style is one of the highlights of this year’s fair.

So are NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. They’re unique pieces of digital art.

Alex Mitow: “In Superfine, we always try to be ahead of trends in the art world, and one example of that is the NFTs that we’re bringing into this fair — learn what they are, why they’re valuable, how to collect them.”

Superfine is a super way to check out the latest happenings in the art world.

Alex Mitow: “If you’re the tastemaker of your friends, if you’re the one who makes your friends jealous with your art and your design and your excitement about art, then this is the place to be.”

Superfine Art Fair opens Friday at 6 p.m. and goes through the weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Superfine Art Fair

March 10-13

1111 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.superfine.world

