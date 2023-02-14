The folks at Superfine Art fair, want to give you an “in” into the art world. The fair is being held at Ice Palace Studios in North Miami. Independent artist from all over the country will display works from contemporary to abstract.

Superfine aims to crack the art world wide open. And they kick off very soon. They’ll give art lovers a unique experience they might not get elsewhere.

Art lovers Superfine Art fair is back in the Magic City.

Jennylee Molina: “It brings together the best of emerging artists and over 100 artists will here at Ice Palace Studios showcasing their artwork for everyone to come and enjoy.”

This art fair is super accessible and hassle free.

Jennylee Molina: “They really feature emerging artists that you probably wouldn’t see anywhere else so you’re able to collect these emerging artist for a fraction of the cost.”

Jennylee Molina: “They sell their pieces between 50 and $5,000.”

This year, they’re hosting several events across four days.

And they’re kicking things off on Thursday, February 16th, with a live performance by the dance troupe Pioneer Winter Collective.

Pioneer Winter: “Superfine, other festivals and fairs like it really help create this amazing platform for independent artist, who wouldn’t normally have that sort of amplification, so we’re super grateful for the exposure.”

The dancers will be wearing costumes like these made by Krelwear.

The two have a long-standing collaboration that brings the art of dance and fashion together.

Karelle Levy: “I’ve worked on the costume design with his troupe and within that troupe I’ve worked with all different body types, male, female and various genders as well.”

Pioneer Winter: “The performers really love wearing Karelle Levy, Krelwear’s designs, they really are made for anybody.”

If you’ve always been curious about art, Superfine is your ticket into that world.

Jennylee Molina: “If you love art and you want to jazz up your walls a little bit more definitely come to superfine to get some affordable art by original artist, you won’t regret coming.”

The Superfine Art fair kicks off Thursday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Superfine Art

February 16-19, 2023

1400 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33136

superfine.world

