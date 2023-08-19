A couple of pop-up performances are happening this weekend. Live Arts Miami collabed with artists in dance and music to show off their unique styles. They’re both taking place at Superblue Miami — because it’s all about leaving you in awe, and the power of art lives on.

Live art plus Superblue equals…

Mike Tyus, dancer: “It’s kind of hard to explain what you feel when you see something beautiful like that. Something that leaves you with an impression of awe, peace, hope, joy and also wonder.”

For wondering minds, Miami Dade College is bringing a new series from Live Arts Miami, and it’s gonna leave you suspended.

Kathryn Garcia, Executive Director, Live Arts Miami: “One of the things that we really love doing is taking performance outside of the traditional confines of a theater. We’ve produced work everywhere from parking lots to abandoned bars to parks and museums.”

And performing at this immersive museum was a no-brainer.

Shantelle Rodriguez, Director, Superblue Miami: “We have two weeks of events with Live Arts, but this is a beginning of a series we call Superblue Live. You never know what might happen in our space. Some of these performances are included in your ticket price, so you’re able to come and see the installations in their usual form, but with these beautiful performances kind of transforming the space.”

Like a dance performance using the Pulse Topology exhibit.

Mike Tyus: “What’s really special about these light bulbs is that there is a sensor on them, that when you put a part of the body underneath, it can detect your heart rate and your heartbeat, and then it magnifies it throughout the space. So you get to hear your heartbeat in real time. So we use our heartbeats to create the sound score that then we dance to.”

Dance for Mike started at a young age, and he couldn’t do it on his own.

Mike Tyus: “I hope that through our exploration and these movements that express this idea of infinity, this idea of connection, this idea of reliance on one another, I hope that the audience is left with the feeling that they just watched the sunset.”

You can also catch an international star.

Kathryn Garcia: “We’re also holding an extraordinary concert on Saturday night, which is a one-night-only affair. We’re bringing in world music star Sona Jabarteh all the way from West Africa. She is the first female in centuries to play an instrument called the kora.”

Sona will also be performing under the twinkling light bulbs.

Kathryn Garcia: “It was kind of the visual counterpart of the kind of beauty she creates with her music. We are really grateful to Superblue for embracing this idea and exploring the intersection between performance and visual art. And we can’t wait for the audiences to experience it.”

