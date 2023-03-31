Most of us have played “Super Mario Bros.” at some point in our lives, or maybe you grew up with the games. Well, we’re all winning now, because in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the beloved Brooklyn plumber and his crew are starring in a new animated movie with a big-name cast.

You know this crew. Super Mario Bros. are moving from that old Nintendo screen to the big screen.

Jack Black (as Bowser, voice): “We will destroy the Mushroom Kingdom!”

With a whole new storyline and everything.

Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach, voice): “Bowser is coming.”

Chris Pratt (as Mario, voice): “I’m not afraid. I’ll do anything for my brother.”

A Brooklyn plumber named Mario, played by Chris Pratt…

Chris Pratt: “How many times do you get in your lifetime to take your child to a movie when the lead character has nostalgia for both you and your child?”

…travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess. That’s Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “Peach is very concerned about the welfare of the citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. She wants everybody to be taken care of and to live peacefully.”

And a mushroom named Toad, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key…

Keegan-Michael Key: “He’s such a proud member of the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s really important to him that people understand what a wonderful and special place it is.”

…who try to find Mario’s brother, Luigi.

Charlie Day: “Maybe not the bravest of the two Mario Brothers, but certainly he has a big heart, and he’s loyal.”

But star Charlie Day, clearly suffering from imposter syndrome.

Charlie Day: “I was thrilled that I was just getting a chance to be in this thing, let’s be honest.”

They all need to help save the world from a ruthless, fire-breathing Koopa called Bowser.

Jack Black: “Just a horrible character, just like a character with no redeemable qualities, just vicious, and I think all of us have a little Bowser inside somewhere buried deep. Hopefully.”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “However, being played by the wonderful Jack Black, you still kind of love him.”

We do love him — probably because he answers interview questions like this.

Jack Black: “Bowser also enjoys heavy metal music, and he rules with the power of rock!”

The all-star cast even includes Seth Rogen.

Seth Rogen: “Donkey Kong is kind of a showboat, a little petulant, I guess you would say, and trying to impress his father.”

But Chris tells Deco this is more than just some animated action flick.

Chris Pratt: “I cried, actually, I literally cried seeing this movie. I was so proud of it. I was a bit of a wide-eyed dreamer myself. I also love my brother, although back in the day, I think I was more of the Luigi.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in theaters April 6.

