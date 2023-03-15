The hottest event on the beach returns to South Florida this weekend.

Over 200 models from top agencies gather at a two-day event to play at the tournament.

Saturday is a practice, but the real throwdown happens Sunday.

The event has other activities such as rock climbing walls, dunk tanks and fun photo booths.

The event will have DJs like Brody Jenner and amazing food, so bring your bestie and don’t miss out.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

modelvolleyball.com

