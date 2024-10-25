You don’t need to rock a full costume to get into the Halloween spirit. Spooky season is all about the vibes, and sometimes, you just have to let your nails do the talking.

Deco’s checking out three fa-boo-lous trends that will have you totally nailing it this Halloween.

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “I can’t believe I’m doing this. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice.”

Forget summoning the ghost with the most. Summon some fun Halloween nail art instead! At Oh My Gel in Kendall.

Teresita Hernandez: “Oh My Gel is a private nail shop that specializes in the health and care of your natural nails.”

Polish is power this spooky season.

Teresita Hernandez: “I would definitely say Halloween is the time of year where most clients get really creative.”

And the only tricks here are all the cool techniques being used to take your manicure to the next level.

Teresita Hernandez: “It’s a lot of character art. It’s a lot of magnetic polish. It’s a lot of chrome powders. A lot of 3-D elements.”

Wanna keep things pretty in pink, but add a festive touch? This sparkly Halloween mani using magnetic polish is just what Doctor Deco ordered.

Teresita Hernandez: “You use an actual magnet to pull those glitters in whichever direction you want. And she’s finishing that off with pink spiderwebs.”

Linda Vargas: “I wanted something that was going to represent Halloween for me, but also be cute at the same time. I loved it. I’m very excited to go show it off.”

Calling all scream queens! This dark, haunted manicure is a real treat for horror fans.

Teresita Hernandez: “She went off like a French vibe, but making it dark and wispy. Before curing that coat of base, she’s adding in a line of black polish, and since it’s still wet, she’s able to use her brush to blend in and kind of mess around those lines that give it that wispy, foggy look.”

A little blood drip definitely brings the spooky vibes. But some red chrome kicks the manicure up a notch.

Teresita Hernandez: “She just gets a little bit of the powder, rubs it in there, and it’ll stick all to the blood drips, so it gives it that metallic look.”

Gloria Manzanares: “The nails, they came out amazing, fantastic, exactly what I wanted. I wanted something more vampy. She hit them out of the ballpark with that one.”

You don’t have to visit the afterlife to rock a vibrant, Beetlejuice nail look. This one’s got all the bells and whistles.

Teresita Hernandez: “I definitely wanted to incorporate the 3-D effect with the worm, and also wanted to get some magnetics in there, because the purples and the greens with the magnets is really nice. We did some pinstripes on that. Super cute, super fun manicure.”

Annette Cruz: “Absolutely love them. Love to come here and just let Tati, give her an idea, and let her run with it and do what she does.”

